Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $4.65 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.96 or 0.00019309 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $245.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00068444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 388,684,486 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

