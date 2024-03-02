Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 6,593 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

