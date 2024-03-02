Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

