Crown (NYSE:CCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.23.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

