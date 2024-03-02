Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $0.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Fisker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Fisker stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fisker has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 918,802 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 19,311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,634 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,365,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,289,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

