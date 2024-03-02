Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at TD Cowen

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.28%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $126,950.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,198. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 125,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

