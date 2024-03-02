The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $845.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 1,207,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 1,203,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.