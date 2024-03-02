C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 90.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.