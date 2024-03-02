Piper Sandler Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $29.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PWSC. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,377 shares of company stock worth $2,549,897. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

