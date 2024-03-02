Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.59.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.