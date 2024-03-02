FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $180.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

