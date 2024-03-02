BMO Capital Markets Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $35.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,234,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 830,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 535,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 492,934 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

