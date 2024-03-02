BMO Capital Markets Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $35.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
