Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $75.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.47.

Shares of FIS opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

