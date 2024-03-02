TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,120,000 after buying an additional 345,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

