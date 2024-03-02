AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $205.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AME. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.13.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $181.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,651,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

