Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

