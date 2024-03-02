Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,074,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

