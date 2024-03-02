PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $27.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48 and a beta of 1.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $117,108.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,326.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,005. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,350,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PubMatic by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PubMatic by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

