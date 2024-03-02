Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

BBGI opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

