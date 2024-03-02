Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is -151.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

