Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is -151.52%.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
