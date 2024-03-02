Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $218.00 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

