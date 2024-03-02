Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.42.

Several analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

ITCI stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

