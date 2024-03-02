Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $157.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $129.66 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.