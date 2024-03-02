Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.83. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACXP. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

