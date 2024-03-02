Truist Financial Boosts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $13.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

AHCO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

