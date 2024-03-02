American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $88.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEP opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,017,000 after buying an additional 559,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

