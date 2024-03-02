Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of DDS opened at $411.54 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $447.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.33 and its 200 day moving average is $356.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

