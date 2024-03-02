TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of ANRO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

