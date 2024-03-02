Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

MTH stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average is $144.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $228,196 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

