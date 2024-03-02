Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:INSP opened at $183.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average is $185.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 302,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

