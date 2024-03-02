The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.46.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Get Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southern has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Southern by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.