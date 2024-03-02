Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $121.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

