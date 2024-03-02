Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $13.38

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.77.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 335,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $471.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

