Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLA. HSBC cut Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

