Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$13.25 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

TSE SES opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.60. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

