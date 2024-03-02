Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.88.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.