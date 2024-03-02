StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

