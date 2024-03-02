StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

