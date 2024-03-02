JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $88.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.18.

RARE stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

