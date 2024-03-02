Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $41.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 23.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 561,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

