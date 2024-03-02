Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Primoris Services Stock Up 0.3 %
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 23.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 561,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
