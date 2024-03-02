Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

