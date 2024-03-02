Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $58.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.73.

QTWO stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,401 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,435. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

