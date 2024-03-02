Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $75.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

