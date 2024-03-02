NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ (NGM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGM

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 334,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.