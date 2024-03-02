Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $7.00 at Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

