CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.10.

CAVA stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $265,169,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CAVA Group by 172.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 768,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

