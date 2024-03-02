Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $23,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

