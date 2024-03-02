Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $530.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $447.23 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

