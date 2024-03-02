Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $768.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.