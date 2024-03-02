Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $360.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $335.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $335.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock worth $12,025,017. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

